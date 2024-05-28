TNT Sports Box Office to show 5 Queensberry vs. Matchroom fights this weekend

TNT Sports is bringing fight fans a groundbreaking Queensberry vs. Matchroom boxing card this weekend (Saturday 1st June).

Available via the broadcaster’s PPV Box Office, the event will see five Queensberry fighters against five Matchroom fighters in a blockbuster shootout between the UK’s biggest boxing promoters, Frank Warren and Eddie Hearn.

The 5 v 5 scoring system will award the fighter’s team 1 point for a decision win, 2 points for a KO/TKO win and 0 points for a draw, with captain’s points worth double. Team Queensberry will be captained by Hamzah Sheeraz and Team Matchroom captained by Deontay Wilder.

5 v 5 is headlined by Queensberry’s heavy-handed British heavyweight, Daniel Dubois (20-2, 19 KOs), taking on Matchroom’s unbeaten Croatian, Filip Hrgović (17-0, 14 KOs).

Chinese heavyweight, Zhilei Zhang (26-2-1, 21 KOs), representing Queensberry Promotions, takes on Matchroom’s former WBC heavyweight world champion, Deontay Wilder (43-3-1, 42 KOs), in the card’s other big name heavyweight clash.

Matchroom’s American WBA featherweight world champion, Raymond Ford (16-0-1, 8 KOs), will defend his title against Queensberry’s unbeaten challenger, Nick Ball (19-0-1, 11 KOs), who narrowly missed out on winning the WBC belt in March 2024, following a split decision draw against incumbent champion, Rey Vargas.

24-year-old Queensberry fighter, Hamzah Sheeraz (19-0, 15 KOs), will face another unbeaten fighter in Matchroom’s American middleweight, Austin Williams (16-0, 11 KOs).

Queensberry’s Scottish light-heavyweight, Willy Hutchinson (17-1, 13 KOs), will look to extend his 4-fight win streak against Matchroom’s Craig Richards (18-3-1, 11 KOs).

The night will also feature WBA Super and IBO light heavyweight world champion Dmitry Bivol (22-0, 11 KOs), defending his belts against unbeaten challenger, Malik Zinad (22-0, 16 KOs), as the Russian looks to set up a mouth-watering showdown against the IBF, WBC and WBO light heavyweight unified champion, Artur Beterbiev.

TNT Sports Box Office coverage will be live from 7pm and costs £21.99 in the UK. It can be watched on discovery+, EE TV, Sky and Prime Video and viewers don’t need to be a TNT Sports subscriber to buy this event.

How to buy:

discovery+ – TNT Sports Box Office events are available to purchase and watch in the discovery+ app – on smart TV’s, computer or mobile device, viewers wanting to watch the fight should visit the streaming service’s website and follow instructions to subscribe and then purchase the event.

Sky – UK customers can purchase on channel 490 via their remote control or via sky.com.Customers in the Republic of Ireland can purchase TNT Sports Box Office via Sky for €29.99 at Sky.com

EE TV – Customers can purchase the event via their STB on channel 494.

Prime Video – This TNT Sports Box Office event will now be available to buy and watch on Prime Video in the UK. Customers do not need to have any channel or Prime subscription to access. You can find live and upcoming PPV events in the “Live and upcoming events” row on the Prime Video homepage and sports page, or by searching for a specific event title.