TNT Sports confirms UFC 296: Edwards vs. Covington pricing and coverage plans 

TNT Sports has confirmed pricing for their upcoming PPV coverage of UFC 296: Edwards vs. Covington which will be broadcast in the in the UK and Ireland exclusively live on TNT Sports Box Office.

UFC 296: Edwards vs. Covington, held at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, is headlined by the title fight featuring Britain’s Leon ‘Rocky’ Edwards defending his UFC welterweight championship belt against Colby ‘Chaos’ Covington.

The main card also includes another title defence, as reigning flyweight champion Alexandre Pantoja takes on Brandon Royval. Viewers will also witness Briton Paddy Pimblett facing Ferguson and Ireland’s Ian Machado Garry facing Vicente Luque.

The preliminary card will be available for TNT Sports subscribers on TNT Sports 2 from 01:00, before the main card starts from 03:00, exclusively live on TNT Sports Box Office.

UFC 296: Edwards vs. Covington costs £19.99 in the UK and can be watched through EE TV, Virgin Media TV and Sky, online via the web or the TNT Sports Box Office App.