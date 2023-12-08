TNT Sports confirms UFC 296: Edwards vs. Covington pricing and coverage plans 

TNT Sports has confirmed pricing for their upcoming PPV coverage of UFC 296: Edwards vs. Covington which will be broadcast in the in the UK and Ireland exclusively live on TNT Sports Box Office.
UFC 296: Edwards vs. Covington, held at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, is headlined by the title fight featuring Britain’s Leon ‘Rocky’ Edwards defending his UFC welterweight championship belt against Colby ‘Chaos’ Covington.
The main card also includes another title defence, as reigning flyweight champion Alexandre Pantoja takes on Brandon Royval. Viewers will also witness Briton Paddy Pimblett facing Ferguson and Ireland’s Ian Machado Garry facing Vicente Luque.
The preliminary card will be available for TNT Sports subscribers on TNT Sports 2 from 01:00, before the main card starts from 03:00, exclusively live on TNT Sports Box Office.
UFC 296: Edwards vs. Covington costs £19.99 in the UK and can be watched through EE TV, Virgin Media TV and Sky, online via the web or the TNT Sports Box Office App.
- Sky customers can purchase TNT Sports Box Office on channel 490 via their remote control or via https://www.sky.com/boxoffice/tnt-sports
- Customers in the Republic of Ireland can purchase TNT Sports Box Office via Sky at https://www.sky.com/boxoffice/tnt-sports – €29.99 or €34.99 (on the day)
- Virgin Media TV customers in the UK: customers with a TiVo and/or V6 set-top-box should visit the On-Demand section and choose Live Events; customers with a Virgin TV 360 and/or Stream set-top-box should go to the Pay Per View rail
- EE TV customers can go to channel 494 and pay using their remote control.
- Viewers wanting to watch the fight online should visit www.tntsports.co.uk/boxoffice and follow instructions to subscribe and watch on the web or on the TNT Sports Box Office App, customers can choose to watch on the big screen using Google Chromecast and Apple Airplay.
- EE, Three, Vodafone and O2 customers watching online or via the TNT Sports Box Office App can choose to add the payment to their mobile bill.