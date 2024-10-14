TNT Sports Box Office confirms UFC 308 and UFC 309 coverage and pricing

TNT Sports has confirmed that its Pay Per View channel will have exclusive live coverage of UFC 308: Topuria vs Holloway and UFC 309: Jones vs Miocic.

UFC 308 takes place in Abu Dhabi on October 26th and the main event sees featherweight champion Ilia Topuria defend his belt for the first time against former champion and UFC legend, Max Holloway.

TNT Sports Box Office will be bringing UK fans live coverage from 5pm.

The UFC 309 main event will see Jon Jones make a long-awaited return to action against former champion Stipe Miocic at New York’s iconic Madison Square Garden in the first defence of his UFC heavyweight title.

In the co-main event, former lightweight champion Charles Oliveira takes on Michael Chandler in a rematch of their 2021 title fight in which Oliveira won by TKO to break the UFC record for most finishes.

Coverage gets underway on TNT Sports Box Office at 1am UK time.

Each event will will cost £19.99 in the UK and €29.99 in the Republic of Ireland.

How to buy:

discovery+ – TNT Sports Box Office events are available to purchase and watch in the discovery+ app – on smart TV’s, computer or mobile device, viewers wanting to watch the fight should visit https://www.discoveryplus.com/gb/ppv-purchases and follow instructions to subscribe and then purchase the event.

EE TV – Customers can purchase the event via their STB on channel 494.

Prime Video – Customers do not need to have a Prime or discovery+ subscription to access this event. You can find live and upcoming PPV events in the “Live and upcoming events” row on the Prime Video homepage and sports page, or by searching for a specific event title.

Virgin Media TV – Customers with a TiVo and/or V6 set-top-box should visit the On-Demand section and choose Live Events; customers with a Virgin TV 360 and/or Stream set-top-box should go to the Pay Per View events rail.

Sky Sports – customers can purchase on channel 490 via their remote control or via https://www.sky.com/boxoffice/tnt-sports.

Customers in the Republic of Ireland can purchase TNT Sports Box Office via Sky for €29.99 at https://www.sky.com/boxoffice/tnt-sports.