New Star Wars Encyclopedia set for November release

A new, fully updated, edition of the Star Wars Encyclopedia will be in bookstores from November 7th.

Published by DK in close collaboration with Lucasfilm, the book was first published as Ultimate Star Wars (2015) and Ultimate Star Wars New Edition (2019) and has been updated to include more than 1,000 new entries including from Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, The Mandalorian and Andor.

Across its 448 pages, the Star Wars Encyclopedia offers fans a complete, up to date guide to all things Star Wars including:

Comprehensive histories of 1,200 characters, from icons like the Mandalorian and Gorge to lesser-known individuals like Ochi of Bestoon.

Entries for more than 100 fascinating creatures, including everything from terrifying rancors to adorable porgs.

275 overviews of locations, including the Sith bastion on Exegol and Peridea.

Descriptions for more than 275 vehicles, from the legendary Razor Crest to the Sith Star Destroyer.

Listings of the latest technology, Princess Leia Organa’s lightsaber, and more than 275 other pieces of equipment.

The Encyclopedia has been written by Star Wars experts Dan Brooks, Megan Crouse, Kelly Knox, Amy Ratcliffe, Amy Richau, Brandon Wainerdi, Dan Zehr.

This new edition features a foreword from Rosario Dawson, star of the Disney+ series Star Wars: Ahsoka.