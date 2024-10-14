Openreach confirms 79 new copper switch-off areas

Openreach has announced 79 additional local exchanges where the sale of traditional copper-based phone and broadband services will be halted in favour of its digital services and full fibre broadband products.

The new list covers around 900k premises across the UK and is part of a rolling policy to stop selling legacy analogue products and services when full fibre becomes available to a majority (at least 75%) of premises in each exchange location.

Broadband providers which use the Openreach network, such as BT, Sky, TalkTalk and Vodafone, are given a year’s notice of such ‘stop sell’ decisions after which customers who want to switch, upgrade or renew their broadband or phone service will have to take a new digital service.

Customers covered by exchanges not yet able to deliver Ultrafast Full Fibre at their premises won’t be impacted and can stay on their existing copper based service until Full Fibre becomes available.

James Lilley, Openreach’s Managed Customer Migrations Manager, said: “We’re moving to a digital world and Openreach is helping with that transformation by rolling out ultrafast, ultra-reliable, and future-proofed digital Full Fibre across the UK.

“This game changing technology will become the backbone of our economy for decades to come, supporting every aspect of our public services, businesses, industries and daily lives.

“Already, our Full Fibre network is available to more than 15 million homes and businesses, with more than five million premises currently taking a service.

“Taking advantage of the progress of our Full Fibre build and encouraging people to upgrade where a majority can access our new network is the right thing to do as it makes no sense, both operationally and commercially, to keep the old copper network and our new fibre network running side-by-side.

“As copper’s ability to support modern communications declines, the immediate focus is getting people onto newer, future proofed technologies.”

Latest copper broadband switch-off areas