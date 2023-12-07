TNT Sports names Jermaine Jenas as host of Formula E coverage 

TNT Sports will bring motor racing fans all 17 races of the next Formula E season after striking a broadcast deal covering the UK and Ireland with the sport’s governing body.

The broadcaster, which replaced BT Sport earlier this year, has also named Premier League star and broadcaster Jermaine Jenas as its host for the season alongside Nicki Shields and a host of experts.

Coverage gets underway in Mexico City on Saturday, 13 January and will be be available live on the linear TNT Sports channels and through discovery+.

Jeff Dodds, CEO, Formula E, said: “This is incredible news for sports fans in the UK who already watch premium live sports on TNT Sports. From next month they will get to enjoy the new thrill of Formula E racing, the most competitive motorsport on TV.

“For existing Formula E fans, we are excited to present TNT Sports as the new home of Formula E in the UK.

“With experienced professional sportsperson and broadcaster Jermaine Jenas leading our stellar line-up of expert presenters to provide his original perspective for viewers, we cannot wait to get to work in Mexico City.”



Trojan Paillot, SVP Sports Rights Acquisitions and Syndication, Warner Bros. Discovery Europe, said: “We are pleased to agree a new supercharged partnership with Formula E that will deliver sports fans in the UK and Ireland with exclusive live coverage of every race throughout the season.

“Not only does this further expand our motorsport portfolio but integrates Formula E as part of the most varied premium sports offer in the UK alongside football, rugby, cricket, boxing and much more to further elevate the profile of the series and to help it to reach an even wider audience.”