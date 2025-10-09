TNT Sports now available through O2 Extras

O2 mobile customers can now add a TNT Sports subscription to their mobile plan for the discounted price of £26.99 and with no long term contract.

To unlock the deal, customers need to purchase a TNT Sports subscription via the O2 Extras offer page in MyO2. Those joining O2 or upgrading to a new plan can choose TNT Sports as a paid Extra when completing their order online, in store or over the phone.

The channel offers a line-up of premium sporting events including extensive coverage of the Emirates FA Cup and Adobe Women’s FA Cup, exclusive Premier League matches and the UEFA Champions, Europa and Conference League.

Subscribers also get access to additional elite competitions such as every Gallagher PREM and Quilter Nations Series rugby match plus Premiership Women’s Rugby coverage.

There’s also extensive coverage of cricket, tennis cycling, MotoGP and the World Snooker Tour.



David Bouchier, Chief TV and Entertainment Officer at Virgin Media O2, said: “Sport has a special way of bringing people together, and now for the first time, we’re expanding O2 Extras to include a sport subscription.

“With our new TNT Sports offering, O2 customers can enjoy every moment for less. For just £26.99 a month, families can gather round for epic football, rugby and tennis matches, as well as saving £2 on their monthly Airtime bill. The sporting action is just a tap away.”