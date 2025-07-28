discovery+ introduces new price plan structure

discovery+ has revamped its subscription line-up which now offers a choice of three plans: Entertainment, TNT Sports and TNT Sports & Entertainment.

Costing £3.99 per month, the Entertainment offers access to all of the Warner Bros. Discovery owned streamer’s line-up of factual and entertainment content.

The new dedicated sports-only TNT Sports plan includes all of the broadcaster’s sporting action including exclusive Premier League and UEFA Champions League matches, the FA Cup and Women’s FA Cup, the Autumn Nations Series, and MotoGP for £30.99 per month.

And the TNT Sports & Entertainment plan offers access to both for £33.99 per month.

The new plans replace the previous ‘Basic’ and ‘Premium’ tiers.

Warner Bros. Discovery says the change means it’s “offering subscribers even more choice with a range of plans that meet their viewing needs and wants.”