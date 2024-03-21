TNT Sports secures expanded Premiership Rugby broadcast deal 

Rugby fans will be able to watch every game of Premiership Rugby’s 2024-25 season after broadcaster TNT Sports struck an expanded deal to keep hold of the competition.

The new deal with Premiership Rugby will see all 93 matches – including the Gallagher Premiership Rugby Play-Offs and Final – on TNT Sports and discovery+.

Andrew Georgiou, President and MD, UK & Ireland and WBD Sports Europe, said: “Our new agreement with Premiership Rugby means that, for the very first time, fans will be able to enjoy every single match live throughout the season in one place.

“TNT Sports and its streaming home discovery+ will be the perfect companion for everyone looking to enjoy immersive rugby coverage alongside outstanding content that will bring fans even closer to the sport.

“With every game live, we can provide an even greater stage for the game, its clubs and the players.

“We have been broadcasting Premiership Rugby to millions of fans for more than a decade and are excited by the opportunity to go even further through our live broadcasts, programming and extensive coverage across social and digital platforms.”



Simon Massie-Taylor, Chief Executive Officer Premiership Rugby, said: “This first season alongside TNT Sports has already produced some unmissable drama – so we are delighted to be showcasing every single Gallagher Premiership Rugby game on the same platform from 2024-25.

“Millions of fans have helped break viewership records this year as we work together to innovate and bring the game to new audiences.

“And with The Run-In kicking-off on Friday night, the race for the play-offs is set to go to the wire ahead of the Gallagher Premiership Rugby Final, live on TNT Sports on Saturday, June 8.”

