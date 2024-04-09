TNT Sports strikes new multi-year WNBA broadcast deal for UK and Ireland

TNT Sports has announced a multi-year deal with the Women’s National Basketball Association which will see it bring at least 16 games each season to fans in the UK and Ireland.

The broadcaster says it will broadcast weekend games in primetime throughout the season. In addition to regular-season games, it will show select games from the WNBA Playoffs, WNBA Finals and the annual WNBA All-Star Game.

Coverage gets underway on May 15th when last year’s runners-up the New York Liberty take on the Washington Mystics.

Trojan Paillot, SVP Sports Rights Acquisitions and Syndication, Warner Bros. Discovery Europe, said: “We are delighted to show the elite athletes that star in the WNBA beginning with the 2024 season, strengthening our women’s sport offering in the UK and Ireland which already includes Premiership Women’s Rugby, UEFA Women’s Champions League football, and Women’s UFC.

“The opportunity to broadcast the WNBA is another step to reflecting the diversity of our audience, while at the same time complementing our current basketball rights such as the NBA.”



Colie Edison, Chief Growth Officer, WNBA, said: “We are thrilled to collaborate with TNT Sports to bring the excitement of the WNBA to fans in the UK and Ireland.

“There is incredible momentum around women’s basketball in the region, and now fans will be able to more easily follow their favorite WNBA teams and players throughout the season.”