Tobias Menzies stars in trailer for new Apple TV+ conspiracy thriller

Tobias Menzies stars in this debut trailer for Manhunt, the upcoming new Apple TV+ series about the hunt for President Abraham Lincoln’s killer.

Based on James L. Swanson’s New York Times bestselling and Edgar Award-winning nonfiction book, the 7-part series tells the astonishing story of the hunt for John Wilkes Booth in the aftermath of Lincoln’s assassination.

Starring alongside Menzies are Anthony Boyle, Lovie Simone, Will Harrison, Brandon Flynn, Damian O’Hare, Glenn Morshower, Patton Oswalt, Matt Walsh and Hamish Linklater.

The conspiracy thriller debuts globally on March 15th when viewers will be able to enjoy the first two episodes on that date, followed by a new episode each Friday culminating in the finale on April 19th.