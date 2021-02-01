Toby Stephens to star in season two of Amazon’s Alex Rider

Toby Stephens is joining the cast of Alex Rider’s second series which is based on Eagle Strike, the fourth novel in the best-selling series.

The series, which streams on Prime Video in the UK, stars Otto Farrant as Alex Rider, a London based teenager who has unknowingly been trained since childhood for the dangerous world of espionage.

Stephens will play energetic tech billionaire Damian Cray who is poised to launch a new version of his best-selling computer game, Feathered Serpent.

Also joining the cast are Rakie Ayola as Jo Byrne, the tough new Deputy Director of the CIA who is brought to the UK ahead of a visit by the US President, and newcomer Charithra Chandran who plays smart and confident teen Sabina Pleasance whose journalist father is writing a book on Cray and becomes entangled with Alex while on holiday in Cornwall.

Season one stars Vicky McClure, Stephen Dillane, Brenock O’Connor and Ronke Adekoluejo are all confirmed to be returning.

Toby Stephens said: “I’m really thrilled to be part of Alex Rider season two and working with Eleventh Hour Films again.

“My son loves the Alex Rider books so it’s lovely to be a part of something that he recognises and enjoys – and it’s been a while since I played a good nemesis, so I’m really look forward to being the bad guy and going toe to toe with Alex Rider.’

Eve Guiterrez, Exec Producer, Eleventh Hour Films, says “We are beyond thrilled to have Toby, Rakie and Charithra on board to bring to life these key characters for season two of Alex Rider.

“We’ve been incredibly lucky that viewers have enthusiastically embraced the casting of season one and can’t wait to evolve the dynamic further with a fresh mission and even higher stakes”