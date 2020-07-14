Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan Season Two is heading to DVD and Blu-ray

Season two of Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan comes to DVD and Blu-ray on August 3rd. The hit series – which debuted on Amazon’s Prime Video – stars John Krasinski as CIA Officer Jack Ryan alongside Wendell Pierce and Michael Kelly.

Pre-order from Amazon.co.uk*

After tracking a potentially suspicious shipment of illegal arms in the Venezuelan jungle Ryan heads down to South America to investigate. There he joins forces with his former boss James Greer (Pierce) and CIA Station Chief Mike November (Kelly).

As Jack’s investigation threatens to uncover a far-reaching conspiracy, the President of Venezuela launches a counter-attack that hits home for Jack, leading him and his fellow operatives on a global mission spanning the United States, UK, Russia, and Venezuela to unravel the President’s nefarious plot and bring stability to a country on the brink of chaos.

The three-disc release includes deleted scenes alongside all eight episodes of the series.

