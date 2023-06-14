Tom Cruise races through Rome in new Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One behind the scenes video 

Tom Cruise and Hayley Atwell discuss filming a major new chase stunt on the streets of Rome in this new behind the scenes video for Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One.

Coming to UK cinemas, IMAX and 4DX screens on July 11th, the film sees Hunt and his team embark on their most dangerous mission yet: To track down a terrifying new weapon that threatens all of humanity before it falls into the wrong hands.

With control of the future and the fate of the world at stake, and dark forces from Ethan’s past closing in, a deadly race around the globe begins. Confronted by a mysterious, all-powerful enemy, Ethan is forced to consider that nothing can matter more than his mission – not even the lives of those he cares about most.

The cast also includes Ving Rhames, Simon Pegg, Rebecca Ferguson, Vanessa Kirby, Shea Whigham, Pom Klementieff, Esai Morales, Henry Czerny, Rob Delaney, Cary Elwes, Indira Varma, Mark Gatiss, Charles Parnell, Greg Tarzan Davis, and Frederick Schmidt.

The film is produced by Cruise and Christopher McQuarrie, with McQuarrie also directing.