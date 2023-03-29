Tom Hanks’ A Man Called Otto tops this week’s film chart

Mariana Treviño and Tom Hanks star in Columbia Pictures A Man Called Otto. Photo by: Niko Tavernise

The Tom Hanks-starring A Man Called Otto has overtaken several previous Number 1s to take its place at the top of this week’s Official Film Chart, a feat achieved purely on digital sales.

Roald Dahl’s Matilda The Musical rebounds one place to Number 2, finishing just ahead of Puss In Boots: The Last Wish at 3. Last week’s Number 1 Elvis drops to Number 4, while Dwayne Johnson’s Black Adam rises three to Number 5.

This week’s highest new entry is comedy-drama Babylon (6), with Margot Robbie and Brad Pitt leading an ensemble cast telling about the stories of the rise and fall of several characters in the decadent early days of Hollywood.

Top Gun: Maverick holds its place at Number 7, while Keanu Reeves enjoys two consecutive spots in the Top 10 with John Wick: Chapter 2 (8) and John Wick(9), following the release of John Wick: Chapter 4 in cinemas. John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum also enjoys a place in this week’s chart at Number 14.

Finally, Whitney Houston: I Wanna Dance With Somebody (10) rounds off this week’s Top 10.

The Official Film Chart Top 10 – 29th March 2023