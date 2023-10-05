Tom Hanks and Steven Spielberg’s Masters of the Air comes to Apple TV+ in January

Image: Apple

Apple TV+ has revealed that Masters of the Air, its action-packed limited series from Steven Spielberg, Tom Hanks and Gary Goetzman, will premiere globally from Friday, January 26, 2024.

Based on the book by Donald L. Miller, the series stars Austin Butler, Callum Turner, Anthony Boyle, Nate Mann and Academy Award nominee Barry Keoghan. Spielberg, Hanks and Goetzman serve as executive producers.

Masters of the Air follows the men of the 100th Bomb Group (the “Bloody Hundredth”) as they conduct perilous bombing raids over Nazi Germany and grapple with the frigid conditions, lack of oxygen and sheer terror of combat conducted at 25,000 feet in the air.

The nine-part series will premiere on with its first two episodes, followed by one new episode every Friday through March 15, 2024.

“Masters of the Air is a salute to the brave men of the 8th Air Force, who, through their courage and brotherhood, helped defeat Nazi Germany in World War II,” said executive producer Gary Goetzman.

“Tom and Steven have always wanted to visualize cinematically what our author Don Miller has called, this ‘singular event in the history of warfare.’ We’re thrilled that Apple TV+ has given us the opportunity to combine the efforts of so many talented people, on-screen and behind the camera, to tell this important story.”