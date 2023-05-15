Tom Hanks revealed as narrator of BBC Studios and NBC’s The Americas

Actor Tom Hanks has been revealed as the narrator of The Americas, the epic 10-part series being produced by the BBC Studios Natural History Unit for NBC.

Commissioned in 2020 (when it was known as The New World) for a Spring 2024 transmission, the show hails from the creators of the critically acclaimed and multi-Emmy Award-winning Planet Earth II and Blue Planet II.

It promises to take viewers on “an unforgettable journey across Earth’s only super-continent” – the only landmass to stretch between both poles and which is home to the largest rainforest, tallest trees, oldest living beings and the most extreme elemental forces.

In addition to revealing Hanks’ involvement as narrator, the producers have also confirmed the series will feature music by two-time Oscar winner Hans Zimmer.