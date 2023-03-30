Tom Hiddleston to narrate new Apple TV+ nature documentary

A new 10-part nature documentary series narrated by Tom Hiddleston is coming to Apple TV+ on April 21st.

Filmed over four and a half years, the series takes audiences on an epic journey to meet nature’s most captivating giants including the grey whale, the elephant seal, the giant otter, the gorilla, the hippopotamus, the brown bear, the ostrich, the orangutan, the tiger and the polar bear.

The show is produced by Plimsoll Productions with Emmy Award winner Tom Hugh-Jones (“Planet Earth II,” “Hostile Planet”) and Emmy Award nominees Grant Mansfield (“Hostile Planet”) and Martha Holmes (“Hostile Planet,” “Life”) executive producing.