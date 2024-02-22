Tom Hiddleston’s new Apple TV+ series Earthsounds debuts this week 

Apple TV+ has revealed a new trailer for Earthsounds, its new 12-part documentary series narrated by Tom Hiddleston which debuts globally on February 23rd.

Filmed in 20 countries across three and half years, the series reveals our planet like never before – a world buzzing with unexpected, unfamiliar and untold sonic stories that we have never been able to capture until now.

Earthsounds travels to spectacular habitats, including the Queensland rainforest, the Antarctic ice shelf, the Namibian dunes, tropical coral reefs and more.

Discoveries and rarely heard recordings from the series include snow leopards singing love songs, the intimate chatter of ostrich chicks from inside their eggs, musical spiders, walrus’s underwater courtship calls and more.

But it’s not just animals that make unusual noises; the series also captures the mesmerising secret sounds of our planet, including the hum of deserts, drinking trees, and the mysterious buzz of the Northern Lights.

The series was produced by Offspring Films for Apple TV+.

“I loved narrating ‘Earthsounds,’” Hiddleston said. “Offspring Films and Apple TV+ have created something totally unique. To see, and hear, the natural world in such extraordinary, intimate detail is utterly thrilling. It inspires wonder and awe.”