Tom Holland and Mark Wahlberg’s Uncharted tops this week’s UK film chart

Tom Holland and Sophia Taylor Ali star in Columbia Pictures’ UNCHARTED. Photo by: Clay Enos

Tom Holland and Mark Wahlberg’s Uncharted debuts straight in at Number 1 on the Official Film Chart.

The action-adventure film, based on the video game franchise of the same name, takes a strong first week on the chart, toppling Sing 2 from its place at the top on digital downloads only and sending the animated musical to the Number 2 slot.

Kenneth Branagh’s Belfast climbs two to Number 3, earning its highest chart placing to date. Spider-Man: No Way Home falls to Number 4, and Jackass Forever is down two places to Number 5. Dune holds on strong at Number 6.

Death On The Nile tumbles three to Number 7, while The Matrix Resurrections finishes this week at Number 8.

The second brand new entry of the week is Sci-fi adventure Moonfall, starring Halle Berry, Patrick Wilson and John Bradley, which lands straight in at Number 9 thanks to its release on disc. F

inally, the Downton Abbey movie flies up eight places back into the countdown at Number 10, following the release of its sequel, Downton Abbey: A New Era, in cinemas.

The Official Film Chart Top 10 – 4th May 2022