Tom Kerridge returns next month with more Sunday Lunch recipes

Image courtesy of the Food Network.

Tom Kerridge returns to the Food Network next month with eight more Sunday lunch menus to delight family and friends with.

Four of the main course menus – roast beef and Yorkshire pudding, individual venison pies with creamy mash and wine gravy, roast lamb with new potatoes and roast chicken – are inspired by classic Sunday lunches served in Kerridge’s own pubs.

For the other four menus, Kerridge takes his inspiration from the most exciting and vibrant cuisines of the world, serving up recipes like a Chinese feast of crispy duck pancakes and a Middle Eastern barbecue of grilled meats.

The eight-part Tom Kerridge More Sunday Lunch airs from January 15th.