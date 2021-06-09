Tomas Alfredson to helm new spy series for Studiocanal

Tomas Alfredson is reuniting with Studiocanal for Europa, a new spy thriller series based on author Dave Hutchinson’s Fractured Europe Sequence novels.

The partnership reunites the director and studio behind the widely acclaimed big screen adaptation of John Le Carre’s Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy. The series is being adapted by Peter Straughan, who also wrote Tinker Tailor.

The rights deal for the book was brokered by Luke Speed of Curtis Brown Group on behalf of Alexander Cochran of C&W Agency.

Straughan said: “I am thrilled to be adapting Dave Hutchinson’s brilliant blend of sci-fi and spies to the screen, especially as it involves working once more with the wonderful Tomas Alfredson.”

Alfredson added: “I am thrilled to be reunited with Peter Straughan and Studiocanal on Europa. Europa is a unique blend of classic spy novel and mind-bending science fiction.

“Set in the not too distant future, in a world that for the most part looks and feels very much like our world today, the story offers a rich and thrilling allegory for our contemporary times.”

Studiocanal’s Ron Halpern expands “Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy is a film all of us at Studiocanal are so proud to have been a part of. We had been hoping for many years to find the right project to work together again on with Peter and Tomas.

“We have now found it in the series adaptation of Dave Hutchinson’s terrific near future espionage thrillers.”