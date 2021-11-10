Tomas Alfredson’s Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy movie is coming to 4K UHD Blu-ray

Studiocanal is marking the 10th anniversary of Tomas Alfredson’s big screen adaptation of Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy with a brand-new 4K UHD Blu-ray release and limited cinema release.

Set for release on December 6th, the 4K UHD Blu-ray edition can be pre-ordered from Amazon.co.uk*

Adapted from the acclaimed John le Carré novel, the film stars Gary Oldman as retired MI6 agent George Smiley who is pulled back into the intelligence world when missing agent Ricki Tarr surfaces with claims of a mole right at the heart of the service. It’s up to Smiley to find out which of four senior figures is leaking information to the Russians.

The cast also includes Colin Firth, Tom Hardy, Benedict Cumberbatch and John Hurt.

The 4K UHD Blu-ray release features a newly commissioned artwork by Matt Taylor and a host of brand new bonus features, many of which have been recorded especially for the release, including: