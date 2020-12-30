Top 6 Best Online Gaming Sites of 2020

One does not need to have a PlayStation or Xbox console to play fascinating games. Nowadays, even the littlest of mobile phones and PCs can play graphical and captivating games of any genre.

According to Statista, there are about 2.7 billion gamers worldwide with a potential of increasing to 3.07 billion by 2023. All these indicate the high demand for games both offline and online, and its continuous production. There are thousands of free games one can access from the browser of their phone, tablet, or computer.

To discover some of the best games available online, check out the awesome websites below.

Big Fish Games

Big Fish offers access to thousands of free online games to those who successfully create a free account using just an email address and a chosen password.

There are different categories of games on the site, including strategy, card & board, time management, casino, puzzle, adventure, and arcade. Some notable games worth trying at Big Fish Games include:

● Big Fish Casino and Jackpot Magic Slots (Casino Game)

● Cooking Craze (Time Management Game)

● Fairway Solitaire Blast (Card Game)

● Hidden Expedition (Hidden Object)

● Toy Story Drop (Adventure/Marble Popper)

Kongregate

An account is needed if players wish to play any of their games. It is still totally free and easy to make one.

On the Kongregate website (which is mobile friendly), one can find over 120,000 online games that will surely keep one entertained. These games cut across different categories—like multiplayer, RPG, idle, adventure, action, and puzzle.

An edge this site has over the others is that players can upload their developed games without much hassle. Also, there is a community where their gamers can communicate and stay informed.

Recommended games? Well, based on the ratings on the site, we suggest players try:

● SAS: Zombie Assault 4 (Shooter Game)

● Realm of the Mad God (Multiplayer)

● Age of Rivals (Card)

● Retro Bowl (Sports)

● Swords and Souls (Adventure/RPG)

247 Games

Fans of classic, card, or puzzle games should visit the 247 Games as the site is home to everyone’s favourite games. These include checkers, chess, backgammon, solitaire, word search, Sudoku, and blackjack.

Their Featured Games section contains classic titles that have unique themes in celebration of the recent season. Poker, roulette, and slots are other games found on the gaming site.

MiniClip

MiniClip is well-known for its great multiplayer and 1v1 games. They have developed and published over 1000 games since 2001. There’s a variety of gaming categories such as action, multiplayer, sports, puzzles, and kid games. The most popular titles on the site include:

● Empire

● Tanki Online (Multiplayer)

● 8-Ball Pool (Sports/Billiard)

● Agar.io

● Call of War (Strategy)

They also have downloadable games on the Play Store and App Store; an example is the famous Mini-Militia.

888 Poker

Poker lovers who are ready to stake on all sorts of poker games would have a lovely time on 888 Poker. 888 Poker is one of the bookies offers no deposit page with £20 in free play. They also give a 1000% sign-up bonus of up to $400 and ten tournament tickets worth $500 and $1,000 apiece.

The company is now the second biggest poker operator in the business, with more players than any other.

Addicting Games

Addicting Games’ catalog features thousands of free online games with popular categories like IO, Girls, Action, Shooting, Zombie, Strategy, and Card. As the name suggests, their games are very addictive, with most attaining over 10 million plays on the site.

The site releases new games every Thursday and updates its features daily based on current trends.

There is an option to upgrade to their “Game Pass” through purchase. In the premium membership, one can:

● Gain access to upcoming games before the free members

● Play games on the site without banner or video ads

● Play games on all desktop and mobile devices