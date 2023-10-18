Top Gear FAST channel now available to Pluto TV users in more European countries 

The BBC’s commercial arm has announced that its Top Gear FAST channel is now available to Pluto TV users in Germany, Austria, Switzerland, France, and Italy.

Owned and operated by BBC Studios, which exists to generate commercial revenue to support the BBC’s core functions, the channel is already available on Pluto TV in Europe (Spain, Nordics) as well as in North America (US and Canada).

In the German-speaking territories, viewers can watch episodes from seasons 5 to 14 and 23 to 26, while in France the channel offers seasons 9 to 27 and the Italian Top Gear channel includes seasons 2 to 25. All channels will be available with local language dubbing.

Kasia Jablonska, Head of VOD at BBC Studios, commented, “Top Gear is an enduring icon in the world of motoring entertainment.

“It’s with great enthusiasm that we now extend our reach to five new EMEA markets, sharing this exceptional content with our audiences in a new way.

“FAST is a great medium to bring treasured series from our rich content catalogue to new and loyal audiences.”

Pluto TV’s Katrina Kowalski added: “Top Gear has captivated viewers for decades with its unique blend of entertainment and automotive expertise.

“Adding the legendary Top Gear experience to Pluto TV across Germany, Switzerland, Austria, Italy and France enhances our viewers’ entertainment options, adding an iconic channel to our already diverse and strong content line up.”