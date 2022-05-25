Top Gun becomes oldest film to top the UK’s Official Film Chart

Tom Cruise plays Capt. Pete “Maverick” Mitchell in Top Gun: Maverick from Paramount Pictures, Skydance and Jerry Bruckheimer Films.

Top Gun makes history as it becomes the oldest film to ever top the Official Film Chart as fans revisit Tom Cruise’s 1986 aviation action flick ahead of sequel Top Gun: Maverick’s arrival in cinemas this week.

The new movie picks up the story more than thirty years after the original and finds Maverick (Cruise) back where he belongs, pushing the envelope as a courageous test pilot and dodging the advancement in rank that would ground him.

Meanwhile, last week’s chart-topper Uncharted moves down to Number 2, Sing 2 drops to Number 3, and Spider-Man: No Way Home lands at Number 4.

This week’s highest new entry comes from comedy-drama Dog, starring Channing Tatum and directed by Tatum and Reid Carolin – both of whom make their directorial debuts with the film.

Dune finishes at Number 6, while The Matrix Resurrections drops to Number 7 and biographical drama Belfast finishes at 8. Disney’s Encanto rebounds to Number 9, and J-Lo and Owen Wilson round off the Top 10 with Marry Me.

The Official Film Chart Top 10 – 25th May 2022