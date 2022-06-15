Top Gun enjoys third week as the UK’s Number 1 film

Tom Cruise plays Capt. Pete “Maverick” Mitchell in Top Gun: Maverick from Paramount Pictures, Skydance and Jerry Bruckheimer Films.

The original Top Gun is enjoying a third week as the UK’s best-selling movie despite a close challenge from The Batman, helped once again by the success of sequel Top Gun Maverick which is currently playing at cinemas across the country.

Data compiled for this week’s Official Film Chart shows there was just 500 sales between the two titles.

Elsewhere the Matrix Resurrections climbed three places to number 4 while two former Number 1s re-enter the Top 10.

James Bond’s latest adventure No Time To Die soared ten to Number 8 while Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom – the first ever Number 1 on the Official Film Chart back when it launched – rose eight places to Number 9 following the release of Jurassic World: Dominion in cinemas.

Rounding off the countdown at Number 10 is Ryan Gosling’s modern cult classic Drive.

The Official Film Chart Top 10 – 15th June 2022