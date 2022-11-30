Top Gun: Maverick becomes longest-reigning Number 1 in Official Film Chart history

Tom Cruise plays Capt. Pete “Maverick” Mitchell in Top Gun: Maverick from Paramount Pictures, Skydance and Jerry Bruckheimer Films.

Top Gun: Maverick has become the longest-reigning film of all time on the Official Film Chart after clocking up an eighth non-consecutive week at Number 1.

Tom Cruise’s sequel to his hit 1980s original finishes the week with over twice the sales of its closest competition Elvis (2), enjoying strong physical sales – 79% of its final number is made up of DVD, Blu-ray and 4K UHD copies.

At Number 3, Downton Abbey: A New Era rebounds two places, while Elf drops two to Number 4. Jurassic World: Dominion also falls two to land at Number 5. The Grinch starring Benedict Cumberbatch bounces four places to Number 6, claiming its title as the most digitally-downloaded movie of the week in the UK.

Next up are two films rebounding back into the Top 10; Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore (7) and star-studded action-comedy film Bullet Train (8).

Rounding off this week’s Top 10 is the boxset of Top Gun and Top Gun: Maverick (9) and Robert Pattinson’s eponymous performance in The Batman (10).

The Official Film Chart Top 10 – 30th November 2022