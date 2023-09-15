Top Gun: Maverick headlines new weekend digital film sale 

Tom Cruise plays Capt. Pete “Maverick” Mitchell in Top Gun: Maverick from Paramount Pictures, Skydance and Jerry Bruckheimer Films.

Movie fans can grab themselves a bargain this weekend thanks to a new sale event organised by the British Association for Screen Entertainment (BASE), the trade body which represents leading film distributors.

Its new Mega Movie Weekend initiative will see selected films available from as low as £1.99 each through digital retailers, including Amazon, the Apple TV app, BT TV Store, Google TV, and Rakuten TV.

The first sale runs from September 15th to September 17th and includes deals on 65, Assassin, Black Demon, Don’t Worry Darling, Puss In Boots: The Last Wish, The Father, Top Gun: Maverick and What’s Love Got To Do With It?

Further sales will be held in October (20th to 22nd), November (17th to 19th) and December (15th to 17th).

Distributors supporting the sales include Lionsgate, Paramount Pictures, Studiocanal, Signature Entertainment, Spirit Entertainment, Sony Pictures, Universal Pictures, and Warner Bros. Discovery.

Liz Bales, Chief Executive at BASE, said: “It is a mission of BASE to support our members in the pursuit of value creation. One of the many ways we do that is through the delivery of effective and collaborative cross industry consumer promotions which grow audience engagement.

“Mega Movie Weekend is the next exciting iteration of this, providing exceptional value to consumers for a limited time on selected titles, giving them reasons to return to stores regularly.”

Oleg Ozoling, Director, Digital Distribution at Paramount Pictures: “We are really pleased to participate in this new cross-industry promotional campaign with our fantastic Paramount slate.

“Driving consumer growth and frequency of purchase with our diverse catalogue, new promotional mechanics and a collaborative approach with retail partners and the support of BASE, ultimately translates into a great customer offer.”