Top Gun: Maverick holds Number 1 spot on the Official Film Chart for a ninth week

Tom Cruise plays Capt. Pete “Maverick” Mitchell in Top Gun: Maverick from Paramount Pictures, Skydance and Jerry Bruckheimer Films.

Top Gun: Maverick has scored a ninth non-consecutive week at the top of the Official Film Chart after enjoying another huge week of DVD, Blu-ray & 4K UHD sales.

Elsewhere Will Ferrell’s Elf rebounds two places back to Number 2, pushing biopic Elvis down to Number 3, and Downton Abbey: A New Era to Number 4.

Jurassic World: Dominion holds its place at Number 5, as does the animated version of The Grinch at Number 6, Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore holds strong at Number 7.

At number 8 is the boxset of Top Gun and Top Gun Maverick, while Kevin Costner’s Robin Hood: Prince of Thieves enters the Film Chart for the very first time following its release on a limited edition 4K UHD collection, leaving The Batman to round-off this week’s top 10.