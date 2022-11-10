Top Gun: Maverick swoops back into the number 1 slot in UK’s Official Film Chart

Tom Cruise plays Capt. Pete “Maverick” Mitchell in Top Gun: Maverick from Paramount Pictures, Skydance and Jerry Bruckheimer Films.

Top Gun: Maverick has retaken the top spot on the UK’s Official Film Chart following its release on disc.

The film enjoyed sales of over 100,000 across the last seven days, with just under 95% consisting of copies on DVD, Blu-ray and 4K UHD, enough to push it up seven places to enjoy its fifth non-consecutive week at the top.

Close behind at Number 2 is the boxset of both Maverick and the original 1986 Top Gun film.

Meanwhile at Number 3, Jurassic World: Dominion climbs one, as does the Elvis biopic starring Austin Butler which finishes the week at Number 4. Terrifier 2 falls three to Number 5, while Minions sequel The Rise of Gru is down three to Number 6.

Last week’s Number 1, Bullet Train, finishes at Number 7, ahead of The Batman (8), and Sing 2 (9). Downton Abbey: A New Era rebounds one to Number 10.

The Official Film Chart Top 10 – 9th November 2022