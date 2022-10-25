Top Gun: Maverick to stream on Paramount+ UK ahead of Christmas

Tom Cruise plays Capt. Pete “Maverick” Mitchell in Top Gun: Maverick from Paramount Pictures, Skydance and Jerry Bruckheimer Films.

Tom Cruise’s hit action film Top Gun: Maverick is coming to Paramount+ in the UK and Ireland on December 22nd.

The film broke box office records when it arrived in cinemas this May and went on to top the UK’s home entertainment charts for almost a month following its release on Blu-ray and DVD. Its arrival on Paramount+ is the streaming service’s biggest addition since it launched in June and is likely to prompt a new rush of sign-ups.

After more than thirty years of service as one of the Navy’s top aviators, Pete “Maverick” Mitchell (Cruise) is where he belongs, pushing the envelope as a courageous test pilot and dodging the advancement in rank that would ground him.

When he finds himself training a detachment of TOPGUN graduates for a specialized mission the likes of which no living pilot has ever seen, Maverick encounters Lt. Bradley Bradshaw (Miles Teller), call sign: “Rooster,” the son of Maverick’s late friend and Radar Intercept Officer Lt. Nick Bradshaw, aka “Goose.”

Facing an uncertain future and confronting the ghosts of his past, Maverick is drawn into a confrontation with his own deepest fears, culminating in a mission that demands the ultimate sacrifice from those who will be chosen to fly it.

Cruise and Teller are joined by Jennifer Connelly, Jon Hamm, Glen Powell, Lewis Pullman, Charles Parnell, Bashir Salahuddin, Monica Barbaro, Jay Ellis, Danny Ramirez, Greg Tarzan Davis, Ed Harris and Val Kilmer.

About Paramount+

Paramount+ is the streaming home to shows such as Yellowstone, Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, Halo and Yellowjackets plus movies from Paramount’s library of big screen hits including the Mission Impossible, Beverly Hills Cop and Jack Ryan franchises.

Costing for £6.99 per month/£69.90 per year after a free seven-day trial, the service is available to watch on streaming boxes and sticks from Apple, Amazon, Google and Roku, plus Samsung Smart TVs.