Top Gun reclaims top spot in UK film sales chart

Tom Cruise plays Capt. Pete “Maverick” Mitchell in Top Gun: Maverick from Paramount Pictures, Skydance and Jerry Bruckheimer Films.

Top Gun has reclaimed the Number 1 spot in the UK’s Official Film Chart, which measures DVD, Blu-ray and digital sales.

Tom Cruise’s 1984 action film was knocked to Number 2 last week by Robert Pattinson’s The Batman but reclaims its throne this week thanks to the release of sequel, Top Gun: Maverick which is enjoying huge success at the box office.

However, The Batman still put up a good fight, landing at Number 2 on digital downloads only, just a handful of sales behind Top Gun.

Sing 2 (3), Uncharted (4) and Spider-Man: No Way Home (5) hold their places from last week, with the number 6 spot being taken by new entry Lancaster, which tells the story of the iconic WW2 bomber through the words of the last surviving crew members, archive material and aerial footage.

The Matrix Resurrections (7) and Dune (8) are up next ahead of Clifford The Big Red Dog (9) which climbs three to return to the Top 10, followed closely by Disney’s Encanto (10).

The Official Film Chart Top 10 – 8th June 2022