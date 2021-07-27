Toshiba adds Twitch and Amazon Music apps to UK TV range

Twitch and Amazon Music apps are now available across Toshiba’s range of UK TVs, including its Android and Alexa Built-In models.

The apps join premium on demand services such as Netflix and Amazon Prime Video plus Freeview Play’s line-up of catch-up players which includes BBC iPlayer, ITV Hub, All 4, and UKTV Play.

Toshiba has launched the Twitch app in partnership with Defected Records – giving viewers access to stream six magazine shows from the label’s festival in Croatia, Defected Croatia. Across the week of the festival, Defected and Toshiba will create daily ‘magazine’ style episodes of Y/OUR HOUSE content where viewers will be able to catch up on all the activity of the last 24 hours.

“Twitch has an incredible range of entertainment streaming 24/7, and for viewers being able to watch it all on a big screen is a great option” said Bart Kuijten, Commercial Director at Toshiba TV.

“We know people are increasingly using their TVs as the centre of entertainment in the home, using multiple apps for streaming movies and TV shows, watching VOD, playing music, gaming, and more. Adding the Twitch app brings even more entertainment to the living room.”

Commenting on the arrival of the Amazon Music app, he added: “With access to Amazon Music, our customers can now enjoy a big-screen audio performance for all the music they love. Whether they want to listen to their favourite tracks, or discover playlists to match their mood, everyone can find what they like.”