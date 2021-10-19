Toshiba brings Red Bull TV app to UK Smart TV range

Toshiba Smart TV owners in the UK now have access to the Red Bull TV app, bringing them a host of free live and on demand streams of globetrotting adventurers, music and entertainment, and live events.

Highlights include the Mercedes-Benz UCI MTB World Cup, the Red Bull Cliff Diving World Series and the Red Bull BC One World Final.

Bart Kuijten, Commercial Director at Toshiba, said: “By bringing the Red Bull app to our Smart TV range, we’ll offer viewers the best in extreme and actions sports from across the world.

“This is the latest example of our expanding app catalogue, following the launch of Amazon Music and Football Corner earlier in this year.”

The Red Bull TV app is available now for free on all Toshiba Smart TVs in the UK, including those produced from June 2018.