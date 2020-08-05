Toshiba launches new Alexa enabled Freeview Play 4K TV

Toshiba’s new Alexa enabled Freeview Play 4K HDR TV – the UK4B – is now available from Argos in 43-inch, 50-inch and 58-inch screen sizes.

Powered by Toshiba TV’s TRU Picture Engine, the UK4B offers Dolby Vision, Dolby Atmos and Sound by Onkyo, and features what the firm bills as a “sleek, premium frameless design”.

Toshiba’s Linux-based operating system allows households to enjoy premium content from the likes of Prime Video and Netflix alongside thousands of free content from Freeview Play’s line-up of on-demand players.

Bart Kuijten, Commercial Director at Toshiba UK comments: “With the UK4B, we’re making incredible 4K HDR TV and the latest in connected smart home technology available to everyone.

“Whether you want a sleek, near frameless design, voice control with Alexa or just simply access to all the latest streaming apps and Freeview Play – we have something for everyone.”