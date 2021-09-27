Toshiba reveals 2021 smart TV line-up

Toshiba has announced that its its 2021 line-up of smart TVs consists of four models, with Freeview Play support across the range and options for Alexa Built-In, Android TV, Works with Alexa and Works with Google Assistant.

Full range details:

UK31 available from £379

Toshiba’s brand-new flagship 4K HDR Alexa Built-In model is the ideal model to sit at the heart of the modern smart home, offering incredible big screen moments and hands-free smart TV functionality.

Available in up to 65-inches, the UK31 cinematic picture and audio spec makes it the perfect centre of your home cinema set-up. Ready to go with Freeview Play, Netflix, Prime Video, YouTube and Twitch, HDR10, HLG, Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos technology means you will always have blockbuster entertainment in incredible cinematic quality at your fingertips.

UA2B available from £399

Using Android’s operating system, Android 9.0 Pie, the UA2B’s Android TV platform offers viewers seamless access to an array of movies, TV shows and games from across its extensive Google Play store – with Netflix, YouTube, Freeview Play and Prime Video, all installed and ready to use from set up. Gamers can also access an extensive range of gaming titles with the Google Stadia app on the UA2B.

Available in sizes ranging from 43” to 65”, customers will also be able to use the TV’s built-in Chromecast function to stream the content they love straight from their phone or tablet, whether it be movies and TV from their favourite streaming apps or workout videos from YouTube.

The UA2B remote’s embedded microphone means users can use their voice to search for shows, control their TV, plan their day, and more. Just ask Google.

The UA2B can also connect to other Google-enabled devices so users can take control of their smart home hands-free, whether it’s turning down the living room lights for the perfect movie ambiance or setting a timer for dinner.

UL21 available from £349

Brand-new to the market and available in 43” to 65” screen sizes, the Toshiba UL21 model offers incredible 4K HDR entertainment for less. Enjoy the benefits of HDR10, HLG, Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos with Dolby Audio Processing technology.

The new model also features the same TRU Micro Dimming technology and TRU Resolution as the UK31, offering content upscaling and dynamic contrast performance.

The UL21 works with Alexa and Google Assistant.

WK3C available from £169

Ideal for kitchen or bedroom use, the Toshiba Alexa Built-in WK3C is available in 24-inch and 32-inch options and allows users to control the TV hands free.

Toshiba has enhanced the viewing experience on smaller screens by bringing flagship features including HDR10, HLG, and TRU Micro Dimming and TRU Resolution technology with a Quad core processor to the WK3C. Audio is also boosted with both Dolby Audio and DTS Virtual X, which provides surround audio for enhanced sound, richer base and clearer dialogue.

The WK3C also offers viewers Smart TV hands-free functions they expect from an Alexa Built-in Toshiba TV, including on/off control, change the channel and volume, ask questions, access weather forecasts and travel information, play music, set timers and add calendar entries all without lifting a finger – leaving users free to cook, clean, type, swipe, and anything else they need their hands for without stopping what they are doing to pick up a remote.

The screen saver mode on the WK3C periodically rotates information on the screen from news updates, kitchen recipes, trending topics, calendar events, things to do with Alexa, and more.

Bart Kuijten, Commercial Director at Toshiba, said: “The 2021 Toshiba TV line-up has something for everyone, whether it’s cinematic experiences in the living room for all the family or handy second screens for the bedroom and kitchen.

“All our models offer fantastic value with high-end specs and technology, as well as market-leading smart features – including our Alexa Built-In offering. Toshiba smart TVs are truly at the heart of your smart home.”