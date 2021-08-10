Toshiba Smart TVs gain interactive football viewing companion app

Toshiba TV has launched a new interactive football app packed with tournament and match specific information on its 2019-2021 4K and HD smart TVs.

Designed in collaboration with TeraVolt, Football Corner offers a football-filtered electronic programme guide for matches shown on free to air channels, plus real-time updates, insights, and statistics for matches and tournaments in six languages.

The app also provides match schedules plus the latest data for all the must-see international events in the football calendar, and a split screen feature lets fans to follow all the action while browsing the latest match, team, and tournament information.

“We know football fans never want to miss a moment of a live match, but at the same time they often want to keep an eye on what’s going on with other games and scores” comments Bart Kuijten, Commercial Director at Toshiba TV.

“With the new app, fans can watch their favourite team in action and still know the latest scores, goals, match stats, team updates and even red and yellow cards from other games. They can also plan their viewing up to seven days in advance without searching through different channel guides.”

Tobias Künkel, Managing Partner at TeraVolt, added: “I am very proud that Toshiba TV was so taken with our TVXRAY product. Now we have the chance to offer soccer fans all over Europe an all-round gaming experience with our app.”

Tobias Fröhlich, Co-Founder and Managing Director at TeraVolt, said: “The concept of the second screen is outdated. We firmly believe that all the information and details viewers might want should always be available on the first screen. And Toshiba smart TVs are ideally suited to meet these requirements and make the second screen obsolete.”