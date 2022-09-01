Toshiba to launch new Fire TV range in the UK

A new line-up of Smart TVs powered by Amazon’s Fire TV operating system have been announced by Toshiba TV.

First introduced in Amazon’s own line-up of streaming devices, the Fire TV OS is a forked version of Android and allows manufacturers to produce TVs which offer a wide range of streaming apps plus deep integration with Amazon’s Alexa voice assistant.

Available in 43”, 50”, 55” and 65” models from Amazon, Argos and Currys with a starting price of £369, the new UF3D includes Toshiba’s full TRU Picture Engine, plus Dolby Vision, HDR10 and Dolby Atmos support and sound by Onkyo.

The brand has also announced its first Quantum Dot TV, the QA5D, which is is powered by Google’s Android TV operating system and will come in 43”, 50”, 55” and 65” options and will be available from Amazon, AO, Argos, Currys and Very starting from £399. Features include the TRU Picture Engine, Dolby Vision, Dolby Atmos, Chromecast built-in and sound by Onkyo.

Also heading to stores are the UK4D, which uses Toshiba’s in-house operating system and includes Alexa support, and the UA3D Android TV.

David Flintoft, UK Sales & Marketing Director at Toshiba TV said: “It’s really exciting to be introducing two brilliant firsts to the Toshiba line up into the UK.

“Quantum Dot offers incredible picture quality with fantastic, enhanced colour reproduction, and we’re bringing it into the market at a really accessible price point. It shows our commitment to delivering huge quality to our customers without breaking the bank.

“Our first UK Fire TV is another big step for us, stay turned because we have big plans here. We’ve already proved we can take our partnership with Amazon to great places with the Alexa Built-In models and we think Fire TV will be the same.

“The wider range is a brilliant example of the choice and quality we offer, previously flagship and premium features now run through the range right into our entry level products, while our various operating system options mean there is something for everyone looking to suit their preference or existing smart home products.”