Toshiba TV adds new UA2B model to Android TV line-up

Toshiba TV has announced the launch of a brand-new Android TV model, the UA2B, which debuts in 58” with more sizes to come.

The set includes Toshiba TV’s TRU Picture Engine and Dolby Vision and the inclusion of Android TV offers viewers seamless access to an extraordinary array of movies, shows, games, and more from Google Play, plus Netflix, YouTube, Freeview Play and Prime Video all installed and ready to use out of the box.

Built-in Chromecast allows users to cast their favourite movies, shows, apps, games, and more from their phone or other device and the UA2B remote’s embedded microphone means users can easily call up Google Assistant to control the TV via voice.

Bart Kuijten, Commercial Director – Vestel UK Ltd said: “We are extremely excited to expand Toshiba’s Android TV offering with the UA2B, offering our customers access to a huge range of entertainment from the extensive Google Play Store, as well as featuring smart capabilities using Google Assistant that allow people to enjoy more of their favourite big screen moments.”

For more information on the Toshiba TV range visit Toshiba-TV.com.