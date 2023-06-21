Toshiba’s new QLED TVs with Fire TV built-in are now available

Toshiba’s new range of QLED TVs with built-in Fire TV are now available from both Amazon* and Argos. The Toshiba QF5D comes in 43”, 50”, 55” and 65” models and prices start just £349.

*Affiliate Link. As an Amazon Associate we earn from qualifying purchases.

The new sets are Toshiba’s first QLED TV models with Fire TV built and feature the firm’s TRU Picture Engine and Micro-Dimming technology which it says “analyses 300 different zones to further enhance the contrast of an image by optimising the darker and brighter regions to create a more fluid and realistic image.”

The inclusion of Fire TV means buyers get access to all the major free and subscription streaming apps, including iPlayer, Paramount+, Apple TV and Amazon’s own Prime Video.

In addition, the sets include built-in Alexa, allowing owners to search for content and control smart home equipment with their voice, plus support for Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos.

Bart Kuijten, Commercial Director at Toshiba TV UK said: “We are thrilled to expand Toshiba’s cooperation with Fire TV with the launch of the QF5D with Fire TV built in, giving our customers access to a huge range of entertainment all from one place.

“The QF5D is packed with tech, offering incredible picture quality with fantastic, enhanced colour reproduction, making it the ideal model for people to enjoy more of their favourite big screen moments.”

Emma Gilmartin, Director of Fire TV Europe, said: “Customers in the UK have been loving Toshiba TVs with Fire TV built-in, so we are excited to expand the line-up even further with the launch of QF5D TVs.

“Our collaboration brings together Toshiba’s QLED technology and cinematic picture quality with Fire TV’s intuitive, content-forward experience that allows customers to easily find content they want to watch and control their smart homes with Alexa.”