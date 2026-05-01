Age of Empires II: Definitive Edition is heading to Macs

Feral Interactive and World’s Edge have announced that Age of Empires II: Definitive Edition will be available for macOS via Steam on May 28th with a Mac App Store release set to follow later in the year.

Rendered in razor-sharp 4K, with a fully remastered soundtrack, new animations and numerous quality-of-life improvements, the release also includes three expansions: Lords of the West, Dynasties of India, and Dawn of the Dukes.

Additionally, purchasable DLC will also be available at launch offering a wealth of new campaigns and civilisations, including the newly released The Last Chieftains.

Players can choose between single-player campaigns or online cooperative and competitive matches as they lead their chosen civilisation.