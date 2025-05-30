Series 2 of Sian Gibson’s The Power of Parker debuts on iPlayer

Image: Credit: BBC/Boffola Pictures/Lookout Point

The complete second series of hit sitcom The Power of Parker, which stars Sian Gibson, Conleth Hill and Rosie Cavaliero, is now streaming on BBC iPlayer ahead of a weekly transmission on BBC One.

The 90s-set series follows the declining fortunes of electrical retailer Martin Parker (Hill) as his long-running affair with sister-in-law Kath (Gibson) is finally revealed.

In series two, Parker has hit rock bottom and is desperate to get his reputation back, Diane (Cavaliero) is adjusting to single life and running a business, while Kath is getting her happily ever after with her man by her side and is working on rekindling a relationship with her sister.

The first series drew an average audience of 2.2m, making it the biggest new scripted comedy of 2023.

Gibson, who co-created and co-writes the series alongside Paul Coleman, said: “We have been overwhelmed by the lovely response to the first series, and so excited to be back with the dysfunctional Parker family and turn their lives upside down again, with bigger problems and bigger hair.”