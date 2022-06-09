Tour de France 2022 racing sim now available for PC and console

Cycling simulation game Tour de France 2022 is now available on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S and PC. Also available, exclusively for PC, is Pro Cycling Manager 2022 which offers players a mix of cycling sports simulation, management and real-time racing.

Both games are from NACON and Cyanide Studio.

Tour de France 2022 offers the opportunity for the serious cyclist to experience all 21 new official stages of this year’s Tour de France.

New teams such as Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team, Caja Rural-Seguros RGA and Uno-X Pro Cycling join the peloton, while a new classic: La Primavera Classic is added to the 91 stages available in the game.

The arrival of race incidents, the preparation system and the new treatment of the cobbled sectors push the realism even further.

This year, players will see the arrival of a new “Race of the Moment” game mode, allowing them to pit their results against each other each week to compete for the top of the world ranking.

In Pro Cycling Manager 2022 players must lead their teams to the top of the rankings in this new opus with many new features.

From a more realistic rider generation system and new AI behaviours to a new talent detection system and an improved interface, players can now enjoy the 260 races, 680 stages and 70 teams available, thanks to 20 years of expertise from Cyanide.