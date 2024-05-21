Tour de France 2024 PC and console game releases multiplayer mode video 

The Tour de France 2024 game is revealed today in a new video that focuses on one of the biggest new features of this edition: the multiplayer mode.

Set for release on PS4 and PS5, Xbox, and PC on June 6th, the game hails from Nacon and is available to pre-order from Amazon.co.uk*.

*Affiliate Link. As an Amazon Associate we earn from qualifying purchases.

The new multiplayer mode allows 6 players, each controlling two cyclists, to compete against each other during a stage. The rules are simple: whoever finishes first wins the race.

Each player has four types of teams: flat, hill, mountain and versatile and settings will be chosen randomly at the start to create varied conditions that players will need to adapt to each time.

After the stage is chosen (selected randomly from all stages available except for time trials), the game selects a distance (between 30km and 50km) and the type of team that players will need to control.

The game will also change a game setting such as whether a team-mate is in the race or the ability to take a feed. This randomness creates a variety of situations that will need to be understood and evaluated if players want to gain the upper hand and be the first to cross the finish line.