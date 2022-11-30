Trailer: Alfred Enoch and Kaya Scodelario star in Sky Cinema’s This Is Christmas

Sky has released the official trailer for This Is Christmas, its original festive movie starring Alfred Enoch, Kaya Scodelario, Timothy Spall and Joanna Scanlan.

The film will be available on Sky Cinema and streaming service NOW from December 9th.

Synopsis:

An uplifting and heartwarming story about finding the magic of Christmas, no matter where you might be, This Is Christmas follows Adam (Enoch) and Emma (Scodelario) as they make their daily commute from the picture-perfect village of Langton to London for work.

Every day they share their journey with the same characters, but they all keep themselves to themselves.

But then one day, in the build-up to Christmas, Adam breaks the unwritten rule of travel and starts talking to the strangers on the train, inviting the whole carriage to hold their own Christmas party.

The film was produced by Vertigo Films with Allan Niblo (Monsters, Bronson) serving as producer and was directed by Chris Foggin (Fisherman’s Friend) and written by Alastair Galbraith (River City, Doc Martin).