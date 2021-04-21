Batman: The Long Halloween, Part One gets trailer and release date

Batman: The Long Halloween, Part One – the latest feature-length animated film from the DC Universe – is set for release on Digital June 22, 2021, and on DVD, Blu-ray and Blu-ray Steelbook on June 21, 2021.

Inspired by the iconic mid-1990s DC story from Jeph Loeb and Tim Sale, the film begins with a brutal murder prompting Gotham’s young vigilante, the Batman, to form a pact with Police Captain James Gordan and District Attorney Harvey Dent in order to take down The Roman.

But when more deaths occur on Thanksgiving and Christmas, it becomes clear that, instead of ordinary gang violence, they’re also dealing with a serial killer – the identity of whom, with each conflicting clue, grows harder to discern.

Jensen Ackles, lauded for his performance as Red Hood/Jason Todd in 2010’s Batman Under the Red Hood, returns to the DC Universe Movies as the title character of Batman/Bruce Wayne while the late Naya Rivera (Glee), who passed away in 2020, gives one of her final performances as Catwoman/Selina Kyle.

The cast also includes Josh Duhamel (Transformers, Las Vegas) as Harvey Dent, Billy Burke (Twilight, Revolution, Zoo) as James Gordon, Titus Welliver (Bosch, Deadwood, The Town) as Carmine Falcone, David Dastmalchian (The Suicide Squad, Ant-Man, Dune, The Dark Knight) as Calendar Man, Troy Baker (The Last of Us, Batman: Arkham Knight) as Joker, Amy Landecker (Your Honor, Transparent) as Barbara Gordon, Julie Nathanson (Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War, Suicide Squad: Hell To Pay) as Gilda Dent, Jack Quaid (The Boys, The Hunger Games) as Alberto, Fred Tatasciore (American Dad!, Family Guy) as Solomon Grundy and Alastair Duncan (The Batman, Batman Unlimited franchise) as Alfred.

Chris Palmer (Superman: Man of Tomorrow) directs from a screenplay by Tim Sheridan (Reign of the Supermen, Superman: Man of Tomorrow).

Producers are Jim Krieg (Batman: Gotham by Gaslight) and Kimberly S. Moreau (Batman vs. Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles). Butch Lukic (Justice Society: World War II, Superman: Man of Tomorrow) is Supervising Producer. Executive Producer is Michael Uslan. Sam Register is Executive Producer.

Special Features

DVD:

A Sneak Peek at the Next Animated DC Universe Movie, Batman: The Long Halloween Part Two

Blu-ray and Blu-ray Steelbook:

Justice Society: World War II – Consumer Trailer HD

Batman: Soul of the Dragon – Consumer Trailer HD

Batman: Death in the Family – Consumer Trailer HD

DC Showcase: The Loser

From the DC Vault: Batman The Animated Series: “Christmas With The Joker”

From the DC Vault: Batman The Animated Series: “It’s Never Too Late”

