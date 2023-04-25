Trailer: Denzel Washington returns as Robert McCall in Equalizer 3

Denzel Washington reprises his role as former intelligence officer Robert McCall in Equalizer 3 which comes to cinemas on September 1st.

Picking up the story from 2018’s second instalment in the big-screen adaptation of the classic TV series, the film finds McCall in Southern Italy where he finds his new friends are under the control of the local mafia.

Once again McCall must take on powerful forces in order to stand up for the oppressed.

Directed by Antoine Fuqua and written by Richard Wenk, the film also stars Dakota Fanning and David Denman.