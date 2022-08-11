Warner Bros releases new trailer for Emma Mackey’s Emily

Warner Bros. has released a new trailer for Emily, which stars Emma Mackey (Sex Education, Death on the Nile) and tells the “imagined life” of Emily Brontë as she finds her voice and writes the literary classic Wuthering Heights.

Emily explores the relationships that inspired her – her raw, passionate sisterhood with Charlotte (Alexandra Dowling) and Anne (Amelia Gething); her first aching, forbidden love for Weightman (Oliver Jackson-Cohen) and her care for her maverick brother (Fionn Whitehead) whom she idolises.

Due for release at cinemas nationwide on 14th October, the film also stars Adrian Dunbar and Gemma Jones.

Frances O’Connor makes her directorial debut from her own original screenplay.