Trailer: John Travolta in The Fanatic

John Travolta stars in this new thriller coming to Digital Download on 8th June and DVD on 20th July 2020.

When Moose (Travolta), a celebrity obsessed fan, feels slighted by his favourite movie star at an autograph convention he quickly embarks on a quest to get a response, leading to a home invasion and a very long night that changes both men irreparably.

The film was written and directed by Limp Bizkit frontman Fred Durst (The Education of Charlie Banks) and co-stars Devon Sawa (Final Destination) and Ana Golja (Degrassi: Next Class).